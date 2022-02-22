WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WalkMe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WKME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

