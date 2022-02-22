WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get WalkMe alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKME. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 1,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,046,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,016,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WalkMe (WKME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.