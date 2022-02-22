Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,458,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,594. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $378.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

