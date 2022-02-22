Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

