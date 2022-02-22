Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

NYSE:WAT remained flat at $$316.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

