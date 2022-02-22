Waves Enterprise Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $419,114.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06868512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,540.85 or 0.99843756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

