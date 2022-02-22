Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,903. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

