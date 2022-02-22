Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.87. 16,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

