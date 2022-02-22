Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

