Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

