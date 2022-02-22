Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. 104,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

