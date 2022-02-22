Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):

2/15/2022 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00.

1/26/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $166.00.

1/4/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.34. 149,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

