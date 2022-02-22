Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):
- 2/15/2022 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00.
- 1/26/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $166.00.
- 1/4/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.34. 149,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
