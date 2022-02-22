Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 256,689 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Visteon worth $146,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $9,482,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Visteon by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

