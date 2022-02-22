Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,330,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,302 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $156,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

