Wellington Management Group LLP Has $139.64 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $139,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

