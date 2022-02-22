Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,879,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in South State were worth $123,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in South State by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of South State by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

Shares of South State stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

