Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 746,064 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746,064 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $135,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

