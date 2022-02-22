Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,447. The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

