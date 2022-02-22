Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$699.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

