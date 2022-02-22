Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of WEF traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. 1,356,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,466. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of C$670.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

