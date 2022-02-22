Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

