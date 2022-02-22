Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $12.24. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2,190,412 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

