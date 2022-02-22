Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

