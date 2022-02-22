Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

