William Blair Weighs in on Cellebrite DI Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.10 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.