Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

