Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

