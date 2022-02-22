Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XIACF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
About Xiaomi
