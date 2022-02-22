Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XIACF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

