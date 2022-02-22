Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xperi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Xperi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xperi by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Xperi by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

