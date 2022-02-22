Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,198,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.