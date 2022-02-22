Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,626 shares of company stock worth $5,183,154. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

