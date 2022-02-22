Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.12% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,268. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $585,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

