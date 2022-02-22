Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 441,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 602,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,523. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

