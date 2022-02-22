Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,442 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.3% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 55,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

