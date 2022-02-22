Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Takes $3.14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,130 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 431,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $121,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 294,737 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,345,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $379,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. 1,165,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.