Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.62) price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.71. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($5.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

