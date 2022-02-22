Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 256,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

