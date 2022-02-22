Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.22). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

