Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,405,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

