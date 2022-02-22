Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after buying an additional 123,368 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 178,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,147. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

