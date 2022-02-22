Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

