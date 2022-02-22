Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 224,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.