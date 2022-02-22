Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.24. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $392.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.24. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

