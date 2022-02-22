Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $1.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.