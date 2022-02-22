Zacks: Analysts Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will post sales of $5.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Akerna during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 28.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

