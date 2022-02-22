Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.47. Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,323,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,968. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

