Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $759.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.
MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,772. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $53.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
