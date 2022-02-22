Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $759.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,772. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.