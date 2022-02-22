Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.53. 2,407,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

