Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. 8,179,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.21. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

