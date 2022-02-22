Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 226,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

